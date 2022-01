Jan. 16

The Hazlehurst High School Class of 1971 will meet at 3 p.m. Jan. 16 at the library. All classmates are invited to help plan for their 50th class reunion. For more information, contact Ruby Bank Davis at 601-894-2810 or 769-237-9150.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.