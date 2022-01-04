Faye Berry, 90, of Georgetown, passed away Dec. 18, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 512 Rockport-New Hebron Road, New Hebron.

Mrs. Berry was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She served 30 years on the board of Aldermen for the Town of Georgetown.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lloyd Dickerson and Bidwell Berry; parents, J. B. and Gertrude Fortenberry; brother, James Lee Fortenberry; and sister, Diane Magee McDaniel.

She is survived by a son, Mickey Dickerson (Darlene), of Osyka; daughters, Teresa Dickerson Brewer (Mickey), of Georgetown; and Kathy Rose Berry Strickland (Dewayne), of Georgetown; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one nephew, Chris Magee, of Tennessee.