James Patrick Tyson Sr., 85, passed away in his home Dec. 27, 2021. Since his birth in Martinsville on Jan. 24, 1936, James was a devoted brother to his five siblings, and he remained close to them throughout their lives. In high school, James played football and used his athletic nature to his advantage while working at Quinn Cattle Company. He first took a job working in the cattle barn, but his attention to detail and passion for the cattle buying business led him to become a cattle buyer, a position he held for Quinn Cattle Company and others for 26 years.

Earlier in his life, James was a member of the Army National Guard and often enjoyed fox hunting. He was a rodeo enthusiast, frequently participating in the bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, and bulldogging competitions. He also was an active parent volunteer with the Copiah County 4-H Club’s annual horse-riding activities in the Dixie National Parade and was an independent horse breeder. Throughout his life, James was a member of the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association and Westside Baptist Church in Hazlehurst. In his later years, he was a staple in the unofficial Men’s Breakfast Club at Stark’s Family Restaurant, and his family members remember him as a gifted storyteller with impeccable comedic timing.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Robby Jean Harris Tyson, of Hazlehurst; parents, James Preston Jr. and Mollie Patrick Tyson, of Martinsville; siblings, Dayton Tyson (Ann), of Louisiana; Adonis Kimble (Earl), of Louisiana; Lottie Warrington (Tom), of Virginia; Elby Tyson Sr. (Sue), of Martinsville; and Mildred Floyd (James), of Hazlehurst; and granddaughter, Alayna Michelle Sandifer, of Hazlehurst.

He is survived by his children, James Patrick “Ricky” Tyson Jr. (Lucy), of Hazlehurst; and Robin Michelle Tyson, of Hazlehurst; grandchildren, Libby Catherine Tyson, of Washington, DC; and Patrick Harris Tyson, of Hazlehurst; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were held Dec. 30, 2021 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Interment and a subsequent graveside service was held at Pine Bluff Baptist Church in Dentville.

Pallbearers were Jerry Hartley, Robert Anding, John Tyson, Elby Tyson Jr., Randy Newman, and Maurice Floyd. Honorary pallbearers were John Towles, Bill Ross, Brad Smith, and Johnnie Lynn Tyson.