Gary Clark Sr., 73, was born in Monroe, La., on Nov. 23,1948. He resided in Crystal Springs. He passed away on Dec. 30, 2021.

Mr. Clark served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an advisor to a Vietnamese unit, where he received the Combat V medal and the Purple Heart, as well as the Vietnam Bronze Cross of Gallantry. He was most proud of this because it was given to him by the South Vietnamese military.

He retired from the Jackson Fire Department as a captain. He received fireman of the year in 1997-1998 from the Level Woods Exchange Club. He was owner operator of Image Printing Co. He was concessionaire on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson for over 20 years. At the time of his passing, he was owner of Clark Farms Trucking. A student of life and experience, he pursued and accomplished many things he aspired to. Whether piloting an airplane or starting a printing company while still learning to print, he enjoyed local politics and campaigning with friends. He had a soft spot for stray animals as well as people. He enjoyed cruising the world with his wife and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Debra; son Gary Jr., of Jackson; daughter, Jennifer, of New Orleans; brother, Larry and wife Kay, of Arvada, Clo.; in-laws, David and Gail Hernandez, of Conway, Ark.; Greg and Sharron Pizzolato, of Baton Rouge, La.; Cathy Hernandez, of Baton Rouge La.; Valerie Gould, of Crystal Springs; many loving nieces and nephews (He was their beloved “Uncle Pete.); and of course, his baby girl, Molly and boy, Lamar.

A funeral service was held Jan. 5, 2022, at Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church, with burial at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.