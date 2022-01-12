Jeanell Hayes, 78, of Crystal Springs, passed away Jan. 7, 2022, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. A funeral service was held Jan. 10 at New Zion Baptist Church, with burial at New Zion Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Mrs. Hayes always wanted to teach. She was a teacher the last 18 years of her career at Copiah County schools. After retirement, she loved to travel, especially to Alaska and Hawaii.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hebron Clarence and Violet Steward Runnels; and brothers, Clyde Kenneth Runnels and Ronnie Dean Runnels.

She is survived by her sons, James Hayes (Holly), of Azle, Texas; Jeff Hayes, of Olive Branch; and Joseph Hayes (Amanda), of Picayune; brother, Richard Runnels of Monroe, La.; and two grandchildren.