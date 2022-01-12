Melvaline Hawkins Lack-Simmons, 89, of Crystal Springs, passed away Jan. 4, 2022, at her home. A funeral service was held Jan. 7 at Springs of Praise, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Melvaline was a member of Springs of Praise church in Crystal Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry Lack and Glen Simmons; daughter, Charlotte Whittington; and son, Ricky Lack.

She is survived by a son, Ronnie Lack, of Crystal Springs; daughter, Cathy Lack, of Crystal Springs; stepson, Wade Simmons, of Junction City, La.; stepdaughters, Karen Lancaster and Regina Simmons, both of Louisiana; brother, Joe Hawkins, of Crystal Springs; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-btn-donate-now.