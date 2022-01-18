Doris L. Murray, 86, of Crystal Springs, passed away Jan. 1, 2022, at Franklin County Hospital in Meadville. A funeral service was held Jan. 15 at Glory Hill COGIC, with burial in Crystal Springs City Cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include her sons, Cecil Murray, Christopher Murray, Willis Murray, and Dwayn Thompson, all of Crystal Springs; daughters, Joyce Robinson, Fannie Powell, and Sherry Jackson, all of Crystal Springs; brothers, Carl Murray, of Terry; Phillip Murray, of Seagoville, Texas; and Richard Murray, of Crystal Springs; sisters, Christine Powell and Barbara Murray, of Crystal Springs; and Louvenia Williams, of Chicago, Ill.; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 28 great-great-grandchildren.