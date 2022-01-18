It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Hank Turner Grubbs Jr., of Wesson, on the afternoon of Jan. 8, 2022, at the age of 19.

Hank was born on March 19, 2002, to Hank Grubbs Sr. (Bubba) and Christy Grubbs (Wesley), of Wesson. After Hank graduated with his high school diploma and several certificates from Class 53 Foxtrot Platoon at Mississippi Youth Challenge Academy in 2020, he went on to study diesel/heavy equipment mechanics at Lincoln Technical Institute in Nashville, Tenn., during the fall of 2021 with plans to return in the spring.

To know Hank was to love him. And if you knew Hank, you would know he was the most caring and friendly person there was. He loved his family more than anything and that family extended to his closest friends as well. He also loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, cars, trucks, spending quality time with others, and so much more. He was such a light in the darkest of places. He was always trying to make those around him smile no matter what the consequences were. He was so full of life. And while he may have lived every bit of it to the fullest, that life has ended way too soon. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they unimaginably continue this life without him.

Hank was predeceased by his grandparents, James Fredrick (Freddie) Deaton and Carl Henderson; his uncles, Jackie Grubbs, John Deaton, and Ricky Deaton; his aunt, Laurie Grubbs; and his cousin, Daniel Grubbs.

He is survived by his parents, Hank and Christy Grubbs; his siblings, Ashley Grubbs, Laura Grubbs, and Charles Capps; his niece, Tateam Grubbs; his grandparents, Johnny Wesley, Patricia Sills, and Betty Jo Henderson; his many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and the multitude of friends he considered as family.

Hank did not have a life insurance policy, so donations to help cover the cost of the funeral would be greatly appreciated. Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/ee6c1935.