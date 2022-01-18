Jeffery Glenn Jackson, 69, of Winfield, Ala., formerly of Louisville, passed away Jan. 14, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Jackson was born to James and Ina Mae Jackson on March 24, 1952, in Louisville. He was a 1970 graduate of Louisville High School and a member of the Faith Fellowship Church in Winfield. Mr. Jackson was owner/partner of Millport Lumber and Manufacturing, LLC. in Millport, Ala.

Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife of 37 years, Wanda Higdon Jackson; daughter, Ashleigh Jackson Goodwin (Jason); son, William Higdon Jackson (Christian); granddaughters, Anna Chamblee Goodwin, Leighton Grace Goodwin, and Amelia Rose Jackson; brother, James Benjamin Jackson Jr. (Helen Marie); and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Benjamin Jackson Sr.; mother, Ina Mae Chamblee Jackson; and a sister, Elsie Jackson Fulgham.

Funeral services were held Jan. 16 at Faith Fellowship Church in Winfield. A graveside service was held Jan. 17 at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Hazlehurst.

Bowen Funeral Home of Winfield handled the arrangements.