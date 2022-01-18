Mia Roxanne Felts Prine was born on Oct. 8, 1980, in Jackson. She passed away on Jan. 8, 2022, at the age of 41.

Mia is survived by her son and daughter; her mother, Tammy Kyle Watson and Tom Watson, of Hazlehurst; brother, Jeremy Felts; sister, Sarah E. Felts; niece, Allie G. Wilson; nephew, Bentley Felts; sister, Tammy “TK” (Mrs. Sydney Miller) Kyle; grandmothers, Mary E. Kyle and Shirley A Felts.

Mia was preceded in death by both her paternal grandfathers and her father, John Stephen Felts.

Mia was an inspirationally-positive woman. She loved horses, her family, and odd food combinations. She was humble and strong despite her life’s challenges, and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Mia will be cremated, and no public services are to be held.

