Robert Walker

Robert Gene Walker, 73, of Crystal Springs, passed away Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel.

Mr. Walker was a welder for many different companies throughout the years. He was a loving husband who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of County Line Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Walker; daughter, Mary Walker; son, Martin Walker; stepdaughter, Donna Wilson; stepson, Kenneth George; sisters, Cherie Parson and Ann Walker; brother, Travis Walker; three grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild.

Donations may be made at any Copiah Bank location to help with funeral expenses.