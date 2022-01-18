Winnie Faye Joiner Vinzant, 76, of Gallman, passed away Jan. 9, 2022, at her residence. A graveside service was held Jan. 12 at Gallman Cemetery.

Winnie Faye was born in Lincoln County but lived most of her life in Copiah County. She was a member of the Eastern Star and attended First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. She loved to travel and spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Winnie Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Vinzant; and parents, James Joiner and Cecil Westbrook Joiner.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Donahoe (Kevin) and Karen Smith (David); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Katie Pitts.