CA marching band participates in clinic

By Tricia Nelson

Eighteen members of the Copiah Academy Marching Band recently participated in the MAIS Honor Band Clinic held at Hinds Community College in Raymond. Each student competed amongst 150 students from various schools to determine placement within two bands. After placement, the students spent several days learning new music, preparing for a final performance.

Dr. Craig Aarhus, associate director of bands and associate director of music from Mississippi State University, directed one band while Dee Dee Pitts with Brandon Middle School directed the other. The two bands performed seven songs for spectators in Cain Hall auditorium on the college campus.

The clinic provides students multiple opportunities, including the ability to engage with individuals from other schools and to learn tips and techniques, allowing them to hone their musical talents. Several students have attended the clinic for multiple years and have continued to advance in placement.

The band continues to be directed by Kenneth Jolly with the assistance of his wife, Janice.