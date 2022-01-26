Crystal Springs garbage routes change this week

Residents in Crystal Springs are in the process of seeing an additional change to their household garbage pickup routine.

Waste Management, the contractor for the city’s garbage disposal, has split the city into three routes instead of two. Recently, garbage collection went from twice a week to once per week. Now, instead of two different routes and pickup days, there will be three. This will bring a change in the day garbage is collected for some citizens.

The southwestern portion of the city will be collected on Monday, the southeastern portion on Tuesday, and the northern portion on Thursday. See the above map for the specific streets that are on certain days.