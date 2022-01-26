DAR chapter hears update on house restoration

Cherokee Rose Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met Jan. 19 at Copiah Jefferson Regional Library. Hostesses for the meeting were Ruby Smith and Tori Earls. Jacqui Patten introduced Gail Cornell (pictured), architectural historian. She and her husband have bought the historic Robert L. Covington house on Extension Street in Hazlehurst and are restoring it. They have been working on it for about a year and have accomplished a lot, as evidenced by the slides she shared. Covington commissioned architect George Barber to design and construct the house in 1905. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Cornell and her husband, Tom Harritt, have located original plans and spec sheets and are carefully restoring this Neoclassical home to its original charm, with exquisite attention to detail, respecting the style of the house.