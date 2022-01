Members of the Wesson Garden Club visited Natchez on Jan.15.  While in the historic city, they enjoyed having lunch along with a tour of Magnolia Hall and the historic Dunlieth Inn. Club members attending include (front row, from left) Dixie Thornton, Lisa Smith, Cathy Warren, Jean Ricks, Denise Jackson, Sherry Davis; (back row) Jennifer Peets, Debbie Hoaglin, Debbie Smith, Meghan Shepherd; and (not pictured) Marilyn Britt.