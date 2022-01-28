Local Zeta chapter celebrates Founder’s Day

Alpha Alpha Psi Zeta Chapter, Hazlehurst of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. recently celebrated the organization’s 102nd year and paid homage to its five founders: Arizona Stemons, Pearl Neal, Myrtle Faithful, Viola Goings, and Fannie Watts. Zeta was founded Jan. 16, 1920, at Howard University, Washington, D.C. To these women, Zeta was more than an organization. It was a movement, a belief system that reflected the desire to provide true service, to embrace scholarship, to set a standard for sisterly love, and to define the noble concept of finer womanhood. AAPZ charter members include (from left) Lynice Higgins, Barbara Higgins, Mona Lisa Carr, and Connie Gilmore Jones.