Smith named DAR Good Citizen

Cherokee Rose Chapter DAR congratulates Copiah Academy senior Sarah Grace Smith for being chosen DAR Good Citizen.

Smith has served as class president, Student Council treasurer and member, Senior Beta and Mu Alpha Theta, Envirathon member, and plays softball. In addition to school activities, she is involved with her church youth group and participates in community outreach projects.

Smith plans to further her education at Co-Lin, majoring in biology for a career in the medical field.