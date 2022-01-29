CSMS announces honors scholars

Crystal Springs Middle School has announced honors scholars for the second nine weeks of the 2021-2022 school year.

Students named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll include: ADA 56-Joseph J. Banks, Solomon D. Banks, Malissa K. Crain, Aubrey Clark Guynes, Anthony C. Kelly, Willie James McMillian, Derrion T. Myles, Aaliyah D. Tobias, Jeremy R. Washington; fourth grade – Aliyah Elaine Arnold, Daina Rose Joseph; fifth grade – Kendayl R. Crisler, Chelsey Delcid, Moriah Breann Fulgham, Ta’Naiyah S. Hillard; seventh grade – Areunnah J. Collins, Irene L. Joseph; and eighth grade – Janiya Dream Hampton, William E. King, and Kenzie Keniyah Nickelson.

Students named to the Principal’s List include: Fourth grade – Kylie Ann Adams, Jayden Joshua Cross, Aniyah Iyana Drummonds, Ari’yah Elise Graise, Bryston De’aphrenne Lacey, Marleigh Allison Linson, Aaralyn Paige Powell, Bri’honor Kei’nashia Powell, Akayden Kensley Wilson; fifth grade –Lyric M. Catchings, Raquel T. Dees, Genesis Ibeth Dominguez-Reyes, Ja’kiya T. Ford, Cay’lynn D. Grisba, Perlarubi Guerrero-Loaeza, Nancy M. Hernandez-Martinez, Lillian K. Hodges, Kaleigh P. Hurst, Orazio O. Johnson, Ethan Wayne Landrum, Quantavia J. Marbra, Baleigh D. May, Brayan D. Morales-Zelaya, Danissa T. Perryman, Natalia Romero, Zylan A. Sandifer, Elijah G. Savitts, Shermiya Michelle Short, Allisianna T. Smith, Kamari R. White, Deaeysha M. Wilson; sixth grade – Olivia Grace Eugenio, Alyssia M. Green, Mia R. Joseph, Paxton Z. Strong; seventh grade –Shanicquianica A. Adams, Jaziah S. Dixon, Hayle M. Green, T’keyah K. Johnson, Alfonso C. Lankster Jr., Joseph McKenny Jr., Landon D. Noel, Brandon J. Robinson, Kayli V. Savage, Alan Vega; eighth grade –Jakavious T. Edwards, Kayden Hynes, Presley G. Kyle, Timyra Alice McNair, Katelynn Jakita Morris, Jakeria D. Powell, Alexandria A. Rodriguez, Dajaunique R. Sparks, Kaitlyn G. Sullivan, and Taliyah V. Welch.

Students named to the Honor Roll include: Fourth grade-Greta A. Lankster; seventh grade – Travis Desmond Linson, Tamia D. Wilson; and eighth grade-Heavenlea R. Adams.