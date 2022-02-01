Dora Lee White Hall, 88, passed away Jan. 17, 2022. A funeral service was held Jan. 19 at Antioch M.B. Church, with interment in Chapel Hill M.B. Church Cemetery, Wesson. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Dora was born Feb. 2, 1933, to the late Ike and Effie Lee White in Hazlehurst.

Survivors include her children, Dorothy Mae Baker, John Earl Hall, Edward Charles Hall, John Henry Hall, Lisa Benoit-Green, Derline Smiley, Dionne Hall, and Connie Marie Davis; 38 grandchildren; 88 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Hugh White and David White; and sisters, Lula Taylor, Rosie Lee White, and Laverne White.