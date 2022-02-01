Elaine Hood, 71, of Hazlehurst, passed away Jan. 27, 2022, at OCH Hospital in Starkville. A graveside service was held Jan. 31 at Pine Bluff Dentville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Elaine was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her house and yard. She was an elementary school teacher for 30 years, teaching at Utica and Hazlehurst schools. After retirement, she enjoyed being home in the country.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cammack and Mildred Gandy Hood; and sister, Marilyn Hood Mangum.

She is survived by her sister, Gena Hood, of Byram; niece, Beth Baker, of Raymond; and nephew, Clif Mangum, of Demopolis, Ala.