Ginger Mangum Rutledge, 49, passed away Jan. 27, 2022, at her home in Crystal Springs. A graveside service was held Jan. 30 at Bethesda Cemetery in Crystal Springs. Stringer Family Funeral Homes in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Ginger was a member of Wesley Southern Methodist Church, Crystal Springs. She was known for her love for people, her hospitality, and love for God and her family. She was actively involved with homeschooling her children and a vital part of Rutledge Farms. She was a graduate of Forest Hill High School and graduated from Mississippi State with a degree in elementary education.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janna Clair Rutledge; and mother, Joan Mangum.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Rutledge; daughter, Anna Gayle Rutledge; son, Luke Rutledge; and father, Carroll Mangum.