Leon F. Stewart Jr., “Junior,” of Crystal Springs, born Feb. 20, 1948, to Leon F. Stewart Sr. and Irene Revolinski Stewart in Crystal Springs, passed away Jan. 24, 2022, at home surrounded by family and friends. A funeral service was held Jan. 29 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

He graduated from Crystal Springs High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served honorably. Upon returning home from Vietnam and leaving the military, he worked in the construction industry until retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and children, Christopher Stewart, Alex Stewart, and William Stewart.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Stewart; his daughters, Amy Stewart, of Crystal Springs; Theresa Stewart Harper (Jason), of Meridian; son, Leon F. Stewart, of Vicksburg; and grandchildren, Alex Bufkin, Andy Bufkin, and Kaylee Prine. He is also survived by brother, James Broadwater; sisters, Alice McIntosh, Marie Richardson, and Donnis Slay; and nieces and nephews.

He was a member of St. John Catholic Church of Crystal Springs. He was beloved by many friends and family and will be dearly missed.