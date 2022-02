Micheal B. Watson, 56, of Crystal Springs, passed away Jan. 23, 2022, at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst. A funeral service was held Jan. 27 at Century Funeral Home in Crystal Springs, with burial in Little Rock Cemetery.

Survivors include his brothers, Dennis Watson and Eric Watson, of Crystal Springs; and sisters, Ernestine Reeves, of Chicago, Ill.; Jean Pemberton, of Columbus, Ohio; Gladys Young, of Wesson; and Debra Watson, of Crystal Springs.