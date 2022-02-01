A funeral service for Roy Earl Nations was held Jan. 27, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, with interment in the church cemetery. Riverwood Family handled arrangements.

Mr. Nations was born in Hazlehurst March 23, 1943, the youngest of 12 children, to Willie Sylvester Nations and Lena Sarah Ashley Nations. He made his pilgrimage here 78 years and returned to his eternal home Jan. 22. Mr. Nations worked for the Canadian National Railroad as a carman. He served his country as a medic in the United States National Guard for six years and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He married the love of his life, Sandra Brady, whom he adored, and they shared 55-1/2 years together. Their lives were truly knit together, and they honored each other and the time they were given. He was a man of integrity with a heart of compassion and a life of grace, never raising his voice or being unkind in any way. One highlight of his life was watching his grandchildren play football and soccer. He was proud of his family and basked in the accomplishments of each one of his children and grandchildren.

He enjoyed the beauty of creation, especially the mountains. He would travel by train, plane, or automobile to see a new place or visiting family and friends that were like family throughout the east and west. Mr. Nations was a community leader as well as church leader. His favorite calling was being a primary teacher. To say he will be greatly missed can not begin to express the void that we will feel until we meet again.

Mr. Nations was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Carol Dinsdale; his parents, Willie and Lena Nations; brothers, L.C. Nations, John Bert Nations, Allie Nations, Charles Nations, and Frank Nations; sisters, Willena Nations, Maggie Nell White, and Shirley Nations; sisters-in-law, Vesta Nations and Shirley Nations; brother-in-law, Otis White; and in-laws, Nathan and Arcola Brady.

Those who remain to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandra Brady Nations; sons, Earl Nations (Crystal), Wade Nations; daughters, Renea Walker (Billy), Allison Haynes (Joey); brothers, James Nations (Carolyn), Billy Nations, Scarbro Nations (Mary Ann); son-in-law, Rob Dinsdale; brother-in-law, Rulon Brady (Saundra); sister-in-law, Agnes Freeman (Bob); 27 grandchildren, Taive Nations (Ali), Reese, Jericho, Elijah, Sophia and Blake Nations, Brenton (Alessandra), Braedon, Bryson, and Brantley Walker, Ashlan Olmstead (Alex), Alexis Grihalva (Matthew), Miranda Wall (Justin), Kennedy Tamayo (Michael), Paxton, Brenna and Preslie Nations, Conner, Natalie, Carson, and Landon Dinsdale, Grant, Kara, Camille, Nathan, and Chloe Haynes, and Kaden Smith. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Peyton, Maddox, and Jameson Olmstead, Blake, Caleb, and Riley Walker, Able Nations, and Everett Tamayo; and a host of very loved nieces and nephews.