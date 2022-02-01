Ruby Carlisle, 91, of Hazlehurst, passed away Jan. 29, 2022, at her residence. A funeral service was held Feb. 1 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Pine Bluff Dentville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. Carlisle was a member of First Baptist Church Hazlehurst, where she sang in the Glory Choir. She worked at Pinecrest Guest Home for 19 years as a nurse’s aide.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Carlisle. She is survived by her son, Gary Creason, of Hazlehurst; brother, William Parrett (Linda), of Clinton; and sisters, Janet Wright (Hamid), of Austin, Texas; and JoAnne Cawdell, of Alabama.