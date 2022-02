Sylvia Thompson Lowrey, 84, of Hazlehurst, passed away Jan. 20, 2022, at her residence. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd George and Collis Amelia Haley Thompson; and son, Robert David Conway

She is survived by her brothers, Sidney Jack LeBlanc and Abdon Joseph LeBlanc; and many nieces and nephews.