Biggs Library branch manager speaks to Floral Club

Derrion Arrington, of Flowood, was guest speaker for the January meeting of the Crystal Springs Floral Club.

Arrington is the branch manager of J. T. Biggs Jr. Memorial Library, a member of the Copiah-Jefferson Regional Library System. A history major in college, he is originally from Laurel.

He thanked the Floral Club for inviting him to present a program on services the library offers the public. He thanked club members for their support of the library, particularly for the Summer Reading Program. He said students are registering online for the 2022 program and requested the club’s continued support. Several club members belong to the Friends of the Library support group.

Arrington said he is a supporter of all community activities. He said he would gladly accept requests for cooperation and support from library services.

Floral Club Corresponding Secretary Mary Lou Barlow read a thank you letter from the volunteer service director of Mississippi State Hospital for the club’s generous donation to Santa Day, Dec. 22. Each hospital patient and each resident of Jaquith Nursing Home received a Christmas gift bag.

Club members brought to the January meeting collections of aluminum cans for recycling, non-perishables for Service Over Self (SOS), Crystal Springs Food Pantry, Inc., and volunteer service hours reports.

A new community service project for the club in 2022 is monetary support for Mississippi Public Broadcasting. The educational television program passed the Mississippi Legislature in 1969 and was funded in 1970.

Miriam Simmons, of Columbia, president of General Federation/Mississippi Federation of Women’s Clubs at the time, with support from Mississippi Legislator G. V. “Sonny” Montgomery, was instrumental in the passage of the Mississippi Educational Television bill. She sent letters to all presidents of GFWC/MFWC Clubs requesting them to ask their state legislators to support the bill. The legislature was inundated with messages of support. Crystal Springs Floral Club Secretary Sue Simmons Freeman and her family established a memorial scholarship at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in honor of their mother.

The Floral Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at J. T. Biggs Jr. Memorial Library.