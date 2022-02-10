Clivis D. Johnson, 63, passed away Jan. 24, 2022. A funeral service was held Jan. 28 at Antioch M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with interment in Crystal Springs City Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Johnson was born Sept. 12, 1958, to Shelby Johnson Jr. and Linda A. Pickett.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Ray Pickett and Vince Johnson; and sister, Rita Harris.

Survivors include his wife, Sita Johnson; sons, Majestic Johnson and Cory Johnson; stepsons, Marrio Belton and Cory Chase; stepdaughter, Yakemia Fair; 16 grandchildren; and sisters, Vanessa Johnson, Connie McGowan, Valarie Johnson, and Cindy Bufford, all of Crystal Springs.