Cindy (Cynthia) Howard, 60, of Crystal Springs, passed away at Merit Health River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg on Feb. 4, 2022.

She was born on July 25, 1961, to Leavern Howard and the late Carl Howard. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also a member of First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Carl Howard; and her brother, Clancy Neal Howard.

She is survived by her mother, Leavern Howard; and sister, Carmen Howard. She also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency or your favorite charity.