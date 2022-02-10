Joseph Paul “JP” Norrells, 76, passed away Jan. 28, 2022. A funeral service was held Feb. 5 at Greater Damascus COCHUSA in Hazlehurst, with interment in the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

JP was born July 12, 1945, in Hermanville to the late Bobbie and Carrie Norrells.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Norrells; daughters, Glinda Benjamin, Deborah Akins, April Byrd, Tina Gustavis, and Tamekia Pendleton; sisters, Mary Jane Rhymes, Christine Dixon, Jessie Mae Jones, and Earnestene Eutz; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson.