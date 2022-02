Rosie Hall, 78, passed away Jan. 29, 2022. A funeral service was held Feb. 4 at Antioch M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with interment in St. Peter Rock Church Cemetery in Beauregard. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include her children, William Fondale Hall, Minita Barnes, Billy Hall, Ira Hall, LaMarris Hall, and LaShondra Shaw Hall; sisters, Annie Mae Fultz and Lula Mae Crapps; and 13 grandchildren.