Tommy Keith (“T.K.”) Courtney Jr., 45, of Crystal Springs, went home to be with the Lord peacefully while in the Baptist Hospital ICU on Feb. 1, 2022. His passing followed an extended and hard-fought battle with Covid-related complications with his family lovingly by his side.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Dawn (Johnson) Courtney; his daughter, Shelby; his son, Jason; his father, Tommy; his sisters, Kimberly and Rebecca; and many other family members and friends.

T.K. was born April 15, 1976, at Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital to Tommy Keith Courtney Sr. and Linda Carol (Johnson) Courtney.

At a young age, TK developed a fascination and love for all things mechanical, which lasted his entire life. After T.K. graduated from Crystal Springs High School in 1994, he went on to study automobile mechanics at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. T.K. was a hard worker throughout his life, including working on a dairy farm, as an automobile mechanic, concrete pumping, and being a supervisor at Westlake Chemical. His passion was rebuilding vintage muscle cars. One could most often find him in the shop he built behind his house, working on cars with his son and his friends, elbows deep in grease.

T.K. was always a family man and prioritized his wife and children above everything else in his life. Many described his character as selfless and trustworthy. If he knew someone needed help, he would show up and help–often without being asked and without demanding any credit for the good deed. He was a man of integrity and held fast to his convictions. T.K. was a faithful member of New Zion Baptist Church.

T.K. was a quiet man with a big presence. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix or build anything with his hands, as evidenced by the many construction projects he took on. He enjoyed going to the races (and even racing a bit himself) and planting gardens. T.K. has left many meaningful and happy memories for those who knew him and loved him. He touched countless people’s lives and made them better for knowing him. He will be sorely missed in this world.

T.K. was predeceased by his mother, Linda Carol (Johnson) Courtney; his maternal grandparents, Homer Boyd and Ruby Nell Johnson; and his paternal grandparents, Henry Simpson and Lavera Drew Courtney.

A funeral service was held Feb. 5 at New Zion Baptist Church, followed by burial at Johnson Cemetery.