Funeral services for David E. Runnels were held Feb. 11, 2022, at Galilee Baptist Church in Hazlehurst, with burial following in the Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Eddie Maher officiated, with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Runnels, 67, of Hazlehurst, passed from this life on Feb. 6 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, with his loving family by his side. He was born on Sept. 26, 1954, in Crystal Springs to Oscar Lee Runnels and Ruby Lee Clark Runnels. He was a member of New Hope Pentecostal Church in Simpson County, and he loved his Galilee Baptist Church family. David was self-employed for many years as a truck tire vendor. He enjoyed working, helping others, and mud-truck racing in the day. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, sibling, and friend. He was an awesome man who took joy in helping others.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Oscar Lee and Ruby Lee Runnels Whitten; brother, Billy Ray Runnels; and sister, Katie Lee Runnels Cochran.

Survivors are his wife of 46 years, Rita Bailey Runnels; daughter, Jamie Runnels Odom (Sidney); son, Jonathan David Runnels; grandchildren, Karley Morgan Smith, Keith Morgan (Cheyene Dickerson), Conner Morgan, Lane Odom, Grayson Odom, and Kynlea Runnels; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Leigh and one on the way; brother, Ray Runnels (Sherry); sisters, Carolyn Duckworth, JoAnn Smith, and June Heard (Robert); and a host of family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Robert Walker, Kathy and Mike Rose, Troy Douglas, Galilee Baptist Church family, and everyone who lifted him up in prayer.