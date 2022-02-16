Delous Clifton “Butch” Manning, 65, of Flora, passed away Feb. 2, 2022, at University of Mississippi Medical Center. He was born Oct. 3, 1956, in Flora to Author and Alice Manning.

He was preceded in life by his siblings, Ronald, Marie, and Sonny.

He is survived by his brothers, Donald and Jerry; his children, Johnathan and Michael; as well as his grandchildren, Thomas and Lillian.

He was a man of his word and hard work, which is something not found often anymore. He served his nation proudly, and he was devoted to his children and friends.

Services for family and friends will be held at the family’s cemetery in Flora. The family asks that you celebrate his memory with a cup of coffee and kindness.