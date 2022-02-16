James Addean Gipson, 67, of Crystal Springs, passed away Feb. 5, 2022, at St. Dominic’s in Jackson. A funeral service was held Feb. 12 at Jerusalem M.B. Church, with burial in Pleasant Grove, Hazlehurst. Century Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include his sons, Christopher M. Gipson, of Shreveport, La.; Corey J. Gipson, of Oma; and Ronnie M. Lee, of Jackson; daughter, Bettie C. Gipson, of Crystal Springs; sisters, Donaly J. Brown, of Hazlehurst; Birtha Taylor, of Oma; and Delsey Lee Chancey, of Crystal Springs; eight grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.