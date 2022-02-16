Mary Hydrick, 91, of Crystal Springs, took her final step of life on Feb. 9, 2022. She was granted her last wish, which was to take that step from her home of almost 65 years. A funeral service was held Feb. 14 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mary, also known as Minnie Lee, was predeceased by her husband, William; her parents, Jim and Addie Morgan; and eight siblings, Vollie Morgan, Mrs. Leona Howell, Arlis Morgan, Mrs. Gladys Harris, Percy Morgan, Mrs. Johnnie Mae Kelly, Hiram T. Morgan, and Mrs. Catherine Hawkins.

Born on July 26, 1930, she was the youngest of her family. Her mother, Addie, never fully recovered from injuries she sustained during the infamous bus/train wreck in Crystal Springs of 1942. Mary spent her pre-teen years caring for her mother at home.

Surviving are three sons, Denny (Bernadette), of Collegeville, Penn.; Mike (Deborah), of Brandon; and Gary (Rose), of Pickens; plus eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; along with several nieces and nephews.