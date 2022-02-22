Kathleen Lenoir, 57, passed away Feb. 11, 2022 in Brandon. A graveside service was held Feb. 19 at Clear Creek No. 1 Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Kathleen was born Dec. 7, 1964, to Eugene and Dorothy Lenoir.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Don Lenoir; and granddaughter, Makayla Lenoir.

Survivors include her daughters, Tasha Dickey, Jessica Lenoir, of Hazlehurst, and Tisha Lenoir, of Brookhaven; son, Clemson Lenoir, of Hazlehurst; grandson raised as her own, Ken’Trious Lenoir, of Hazlehurst; brother, Carel Lenoir, of Hazlehurst; sister, Katie Sanders; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.