Mary Lou Neal, 91, of Crystal Springs, passed away Feb. 15, 2022, at her residence. A funeral service was held Feb. 19 at County Line Baptist Church, with burial at County Line Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Neal was a member of the Eastern Star and a lifetime member of County Line Baptist Church. She retired from Norman Shirt Factory. Mrs. Neal loved playing Bunko.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William Shelby Neal.

She is survived by her daughters, Patty Hodges (Wayne), of Brandon; Pamela Coward (Randy), of Hazlehurst; and Terry Teasley, of Brookhaven; son, Larry Neal, of Crystal Springs; grandchildren, Kimberly Hodges Heggins, Dana Neal Terebessy, Mandy Bridges Gammill, Amy Neal Stovall, Steven Hodges, Michael Neal, Matthew “Scooby” Teasley, and Lauren Lane Hodges; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Haley Heggins, Rylie and Hayden Gammill, Dylan Strong and Anna Claire McGuire, Lane Hodges and Daylyn Hodges, Jayden, Tucker, Cadence, and Shelby Neal; and two fur babies, Sissy and Little Bit.