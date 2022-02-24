Friends of Wesson Library giving away books By Editor | February 24, 2022 Each month this year, Friends of Wesson Library will give away one new fiction for adults and one book for children. The books of the month will be posted on Wesson Library’s blog and Facebook page. Visit the library to enter the drawing. Posted in News Related Posts Bench presented in memory of Heidi Jackson February 16, 2022 Ribbon cutting held for Performance Therapy February 16, 2022 Biggs Library branch manager speaks to Floral Club February 4, 2022 MacDowell Music Club learns about shape notes February 4, 2022 Community & Religious Calendar February 1, 2022