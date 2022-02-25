Floral Club gives back through community service projects

Nixi Davis, annual reports chairman for the Crystal Springs Floral Club, announced at the Feb. 10 meeting that the club’s volunteer service hours in 2021 totaled 2,267. Donations were $12,520 to community service projects, with in-kind donations totaling $6,161. Dollars earned totaled $385. The annual report has been sent to the General Federation of Women’s Clubs/Mississippi Federation of Women’s Clubs for judging.

President Ann Lisk led the Club Collect and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America to open the meeting. She welcomed guest Dr. Linda Channell and invited her to become a member.

Secretary Sue Freeman read minutes from the January meeting; Joyce Carney gave the treasurer’s report, and corresponding secretary Mary Lou Barlow read a thank you note from Ann Lisk for the monetary gift to Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church in memory of Bill Lisk.

The Official Call to GFWC/MFWC Central District 107th Annual Convention was read. The convention will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19 in the Family Center of Crystal Springs United Methodist Church. Host clubs are Crystal Springs Floral Club and GFWC/MFWC Star Woman’s Club of Hinds County.

Nixi Davis, Health and Wellness program chairman, introduced Mary Kitchens, founder and director of Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation (MTKF), who gave an update on construction progress of Camp Kamassa, a facility for special needs children and adults. She reviewed progress from 2017 through 2021.

Kitchens said she expects some important goals to be reached in 2022 after the advancement of the project was slowed in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. On April 1, 1,400 military personnel begin arriving in Crystal Springs to continue construction on the camp. MTKF Camp Kamassa has partnered with the United States Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program. The soldiers work on their skills in many areas of construction, which help them in future military deployment. All branches of service are involved in the project. This year, a group from Wisconsin has asked to take the lead in construction.

MTKF has to provide all supplies for the project and coordinate the efforts and meet the needs of many people involved.

The program chairman presented Kitchens a gift in appreciation for her visit.