Lions annual strawberry sale underway

Filling the position of president, Crystal Springs Lion Walter Rielley announced at the Feb. 14 meeting that pre-sales of Louisiana strawberries are in progress. Pick-up will be from 10 a. m. until noon, Saturday, April 2, in Railroad Park. This is Crystal Springs Lions’ major fundraiser of the year.

Lion Rielley led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America to open the meeting. Lion Sherri Sprouse gave the invocation.

Lion Rielley displayed two patches from Lions Clubs International Foundation to go on the club’s banner. One is in recognition of the club’s annual contribution to Lions Clubs International Foundation in memory of founder Melvin Jones and the other for maintaining membership and completing satisfactorily the 2021 year’s work.

Lion Carolyn Link was elected to serve as first vice president in 2022-2023.

Lions plans for 2022 include ongoing sight programs and projects; support for the J.T. Biggs Jr. Memorial Library summer reading program; support for Service Over Self (SOS), Crystal Springs Food Pantry, Inc.; and sponsorship of students to Boys and Girls Leadership Camp.

The next meeting of the Lions Club is at 6 p.m., Monday, March 14, at the Lee Avenue Community Center.