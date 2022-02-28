Copiah Chapter DAR members attend state conference

Members Christy Bridges, Kathy Brister, Linda Channell, Johnnie Lou Yakstis, and Robin Lackey, of The Copiah Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, represented the chapter at state conference Feb. 17 through 19 at the Hilton on County Line Road in Jackson.

Kristine J. Wood, DAR Service for Veterans national chair, was the keynote speaker for the Patriot Luncheon on Feb. 18. Her topic was “How a 3,000-mile Motorcycle Ride is Healing America’s Veterans.” This Run for the Wall event will pass through Mississippi around May 21. Lackey and her husband, Randy, have participated in the ride in the past.

Deputy Brigade Chaplain Chris Cairns, Second U.S. Army Recruiting Brigade at Huntsville, Ala., was honored at the luncheon and presented a copy of Kristine Wood’s book, “Run for the Wall.”