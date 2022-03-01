Earl Hailey, 79, of Crystal Springs, passed away Feb. 15, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson. A funeral service was held Feb. 26 at St. Mary’s United Methodist Church of Crystal Springs, with burial at Little Rock UMC Cemetery. Westhaven Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Mr. Hailey was a member of St. Mary’s UMC. He worked for many years at Kuhlman Electric in Crystal Springs until he retired in 2004.

Earl is preceded in death by his parents, Olivia Catching Hailey and Troy Hailey Sr.; seven sisters and one brother; with regret, one sister inadvertently missed on the obituary, Mrs. Eva Mae Mathis.

He is survived by his wife, Bertha; one son, Marshand Ervin, of Crystal Springs; one stepdaughter, Cerise Marshall-King (Jonathan), of Rosewell, Ga.; three granddaughters, Amber Stamp, Amaya Ervin, and Morgan Gisele King; one great-granddaughter, Aubree Stamp; three sisters, Lillian Stevens, of New Orleans, La.; Beatrice Jackson (Johnnie) and Cleo Benson, of Crystal Springs; two brothers, Charles Haley and Troy Haley Jr., of Crystal Springs; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The family of the late Earl Hailey would like to thank everyone for all of your condolences and prayers. We are grateful for all of your messages, texts, calls, and love. We appreciate each and every one of you. We may not be able to reply to each message individually at this time, but please know we are thankful for you. God bless.