Evelyn Gray Schruff

Our precious, beautiful angel, Evelyn “Evie” Gray Schruff, went to be with Jesus as she passed away in her parents’ arms at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 21, 2022. She is the beloved daughter of Trey and Ashlynn Schruff of Franklin, Tenn. A memorial service celebrating Evie’s life was held Feb. 26 at Cross Point Church in Franklin, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, Eugene and Louise Guess, of Pearl Valley; paternal great-grandfathers, Larry Schruff Sr., of Gulfport, and Thomas Heard Sr., of Hazlehurst; maternal grandmother, Monique Brown Barrett, of Byram; maternal great-grandmother, Mary Gray Tatum, of Byram; and maternal great-grandfather, Kenneth Brown Sr., of Terry.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by paternal grandparents, Larry and Evelyn Schruff, of Hazlehurst; paternal great-grandmother, Carl Nell Heard, of Hazlehurst; maternal grandparents, Alan and Rene’ Brown, of Brandon, and Michael Barrett, of Byram; maternal great-grandparents, Bunny Bordelon, of Madison; Regina Brown, of Terry; and Mac and Ann Bordelon, of Ridgeland; maternal aunts and uncles, Jason and Brittany Dunaway (Macy Kay), Justin and Lauren Evans (Lola), Keely Barrett (Shelbi and Braylynn), Joseph and Amy Grice (Taylor, Preston, and Sadie); and other family and friends that loved Evie very much.

Evie was spirited and beautiful. She follows a long line of empowered women on both sides of her family, and her strength was evident throughout her short-but-meaningful life here on Earth. She loved being held close by her parents and will be greatly missed.

Trey and Ashlynn would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Vanderbilt Medical Center for the incredible care and support they provided Evie and the family. Trey and Ashlynn also appreciate the love, support, and prayers extended to them during this time.