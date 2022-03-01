Herbert H.R. Holloway, of Crystal Springs, born July 5, 1952, to H.R. Holloway Sr. and Barbara “Betty” Holloway, passed away Feb. 27, 2022. A funeral service was held March 1 at New Zion Baptist Church. Burial was at New Zion Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

He graduated from Mississippi College with a master’s degree in education and devoted 25 years of service to Copiah County Schools until his retirement. He was active in the community until his health began to decline.

H.R. enjoyed being at home on the deck. During the summer months, he enjoyed being in the wind on his motorcycle, whether that was out west at Yellowstone, Wall Drug Store, the Badlands, Mt. Rushmore, or the Smoky Mountains at Cherokee. Locally, he rode his motorcycle to town every chance he got and enjoyed rides on the Natchez Trace.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta; children, Michael (Kathryn) Newman, Brittany Newman, Jeremy (Kathleen) Newman, Ann Wallace; grandchildren, Olivia and Althea Newman, Kara Girault and Raquel Dees; great-grandchild, Alexis Girault; sisters, Lynda Dutton, Jean Denson (Rick), Donna Carr (David), Joy Willis (Tim); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, H.R. Sr. and Barbara “Betty” Holloway.