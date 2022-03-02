Colonel soccer wins first state championship in school history

The Copiah Academy soccer team won its first-ever State Championship Feb. 21 upon defeating Starkville Academy 2-1 after four overtimes and decided by penalty kicks (5-4). The championship tournament was hosted by Madison-Ridgeland Academy. Copiah finished the season with a record of 16-1 overall and 7-1 in district play. Pictured are Alex Allen, Andrew Reinike, Miller Lathem, Carson Romano, Hayden Foster, Ethan Britt, Chris Ellis, Rhyser Guynes, Paxton Cora, Aidan Smith, Caden McCullough, William Lin, Justice Boone, Wes Thornton, Brian McNair, Aidan Rogers, Brennan Thomas, Jackson Stringer, Coach Brad Carr, Jacob Hust, Brayden Johnson, Grayson McCullough, Joseph Granger, and Coach James Carr.

