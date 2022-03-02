Co-Lin annual Job Fair to be held March 24

The Copiah-Lincoln Community College 2022 Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, March 24, at the Billy B. Thames Conference Center in Wesson. The community is invited to this free event which starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Human-resource recruiters representing local and regional employers will be available to speak with job seekers.

“We want the community to take full advantage of this event, as employers from all over the region will be in attendance to network with job seekers and accept resumes and applications,” said Co-Lin President Dr. Jane Hulon Sims. “There’s no other event in Southwest Mississippi that will have this number of employers under one roof. All job seekers should make this event on March 24 a priority.”

This occasion is a continuing effort by Copiah-Lincoln Community College to promote the business-friendly climate by investing in training and employment opportunities for the labor force in the college district and surrounding areas.

Learn more about the event, attending employers, and Job Fair sponsors by visiting the website at www.colin.edu/job-fair.