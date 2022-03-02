 Skip to content

Hazlehurst students assist in Mississippi House

Avantavis Carter, Antonea Hilliard, and Kandria Larry recently served as pages for the Mississippi House of Representatives.  Pages generally run errands for officials and House staff.  Carter, 18, is a senior at Hazlehurst High School and is the son of Alisha and Lisa Carter.  Hilliard, 16, is a sophomore at Hazlehurst High School and is the daughter of Vonda Tanner Short and Antonio Hilliard.  Larry, 16, is a sophomore at Hazlehurst High School and is the daughter of Latrina and Kelvin Humphrey.  All three students were sponsored for the week by Representative Gregory L. Holloway Sr. (D – Copiah). Pictured are (from left) Holloway, Carter, Hilliard, Larry, and Speaker Philip Gunn.

Posted in School News