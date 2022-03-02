Marjorie Aiken Rector Memorial Scholarship endowed with the Co-Lin Foundation

The Marjorie Aiken Rector Memorial Scholarship was recently endowed with the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation. Rector’s daughter, Dr. Stephanie Rector Duguid, dean of academics at Co-Lin, and her husband, Brent Duguid, cean of career-tech at Co-Lin, along with donations from other friends and family of Marjorie Rector, established this scholarship to benefit students pursuing a degree in education, nursing, or social work to share Rector’s passion for education, her life of giving and supporting those in need.

Born the youngest of five on Feb. 18, 1940, Rector’s passion for education was instilled from a young age by her mother who had a goal that all her children would attend and earn a college degree. Rector went on to earn both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree before beginning her career in teaching. She was a teacher for over 40 years, most of which were at Dulles High School in Stafford, Texas, teaching government, economics, and leadership. She was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Stafford and was involved in the choir, was a lay reader, and Chalise bearer.

Rector spent her days and nights dedicated to her family and students. She had two girls who were the center of her life but also considered her students her “kids.” She was a teacher students trusted and felt safe with. On many occasions, she would open her home and heart to students in need. Not only was Rector an educator but later in life, she was a chaplain in the local hospitals while dedicating her time and resources to Habitat for Humanity.

At the end of August 2001, Rector was in a fatal single-car accident. She was 61 years old. Although her life ended many years ago, her influence and memory are still alive.

“My mother was the typical Texas woman with big hair, a big personality, and an even bigger heart,” said Stephanie Duguid. “She cared for everyone around her, especially the students she taught for more than 40 years. Mom believed that with quality post-secondary education, you can do anything. In fact, she strongly felt that service professions were the key to developing our society. She was a teacher, her sister was a nurse, and she had many friends that were social workers. That is why Brent and I decided to create the Marjorie Aiken Rector Memorial Scholarship supporting those striving to work in education, nursing, or social work.”

The scholarship was endowed on Feb. 18, on what would have been Rector’s 82nd birthday.

“We’re so grateful to the Duguids and their family for this new scholarship in memory of Marjorie Rector,” said Foundation director Angela Furr. “Their commitment to education through their work at Co-Lin and this gift will have a lasting impact on countless students.”

Contributions to the Marjorie Aiken Rector Memorial Scholarship can be mailed to the Co-Lin Foundation at P.O. Box 649, Wesson, MS 39191, or made online at www.colin.edu/alumni-foundation/give-now/.